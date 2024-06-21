Taiwan shares open lower
06/21/2024 09:20 AM
Taipei, June 21 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened down 212.20 points at 23,193.90 Friday on turnover of NT$14.96 billion (US$461.92 million).
