Taiwan shares close down 0.04%
06/17/2024 02:13 PM
Taipei, June 17 (CNA) Taiwan shares closed down 8.19 points, or 0.04 percent, at 22,496.53 Monday on turnover of NT$442.70 billion (US$13.68 billion).
