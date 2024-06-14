U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
06/14/2024 04:39 PM
Taipei, June 14 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Friday, gaining NT$0.020 to close at NT$32.350.
Turnover totaled US$1.122 billion during the trading sessions.
The greenback opened at NT$32.360, and moved between MT$32.316 and NT$32.406 before the close.
