U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market

06/14/2024 04:39 PM
CNA file photo
CNA file photo

Taipei, June 14 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Friday, gaining NT$0.020 to close at NT$32.350.

Turnover totaled US$1.122 billion during the trading sessions.

The greenback opened at NT$32.360, and moved between MT$32.316 and NT$32.406 before the close.

(By Kay Liu)

Enditem

