U.S. dollar closes sharply higher on Taipei forex market
06/11/2024 04:19 PM
Taipei, June 11 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose sharply against the Taiwan dollar Tuesday, gaining NT$0.145 to close at NT$32.395.
Turnover totaled US$1.334 billion during the trading sessions.
The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$32.300, and moved to a high of NT$32.425 before the close.
