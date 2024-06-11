To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes sharply higher on Taipei forex market

Taipei, June 11 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose sharply against the Taiwan dollar Tuesday, gaining NT$0.145 to close at NT$32.395.

Turnover totaled US$1.334 billion during the trading sessions.

The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$32.300, and moved to a high of NT$32.425 before the close.