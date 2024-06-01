Nvidia CEO throws ceremonial first pitch at baseball game in Taipei

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, June 1 (CNA) Jensen Huang (黃仁勳), CEO of U.S.-based chipmaker Nvidia Corp., threw the ceremonial first pitch before a Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL) game between the Wei Chuan Dragons and the CTBC Brothers in Taipei on Saturday.

Sporting a No. 93 Wei Chuan Dragons home jersey, Huang also delivered a brief speech before a huge crowd of cheering fans at the Taipei Dome ahead of the baseball game.

"This is a very exciting time for Taiwan. We are at the beginning of a new age of computing, the age of AI [artificial intelligence], and Taiwan is at the center," Huang said.

Taiwan is the home of Nvidia's treasured partners, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Foxconn, Quanta Computer and Advantech, he said, thanking them for having supported and being partnered with Nvidia for almost 30 years.

CNA video

Later, Huang also spurred a huge cheer from the crowd when he spoke in Taiwanese Hokkien, saying that he was especially anxious about throwing the first pitch before the Dragons and Brothers game.

The Nvidia CEO arrived in Taiwan on May 26 and is scheduled to deliver a live keynote at National Taiwan University's Sports Center on Sunday.

According to a public relations company, Huang will share in his keynote how the era of AI is driving a new industrial revolution across the globe.

The speech on Sunday will come ahead of Computex 2024, which is one of the largest information technology exhibitions in the world and set to open on June 4 in Taipei.