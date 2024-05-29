U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
05/29/2024 07:04 PM
Taipei, May 29 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Wednesday, gaining NT$0.130 to close at NT$32.298.
Turnover totaled US$1.473 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$32.210, and moved between NT$32.200 and NT$32.310 before the close.
