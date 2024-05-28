Taiwan shares close up 0.25%
05/28/2024 02:07 PM
Taipei, May 28 (CNA) Taiwan shares closed up 54.64 points, or 0.25 percent, at 21,858.41 Tuesday on turnover of NT$471.433 billion (US$14.66 billion).
