Taiwan shares open higher
05/23/2024 09:11 AM
Taipei, May 23 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened up 117.01 points at 21,668.84 Thursday on turnover of NT$8.93 billion (US$27.66 million).
(Y.F. Low)
