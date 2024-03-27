First high-level Taiwan-France trade talks focus on high-tech: MOEA

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 27 (CNA) Taiwan and France held their first ministerial-level economic and trade talks Tuesday, focusing on opportunities for collaboration in the high-tech supply chain, the Ministry of Economics Affairs (MOEA) said Wednesday.

At the meeting, initiated by Taiwan, Economics Minister Wang Mei-hua (王美花) met with officials from France's Ministry of Economics and Finance, but the MOEA would not identify the French officials who attended.

It said they discussed possible partnerships in fields such as semiconductors, AI, electric vehicles, renewable energy, and space industries.

One area specifically thought to have promise is France's automotive industry and the ongoing shift toward electric vehicles, which present a promising market for both sides in the field of automotive electronics applications, the ministry said.

Also, Taiwan, known for its ICT industry, has the potential to offer France, a global leader in the space sector, a reliable supply chain of ground satellite equipment, the ministry contended.

One possible project is to invite the French satellite industry to expand ground gateways in Taiwan, which will not only enhance Taiwan's national security but also create commercial opportunities for Taiwanese manufacturers, it said.

Meanwhile, the ministry said, Taiwan and France outlined a roadmap for cooperation and planned for the visit of French industry officials to Taiwan in September.

According to MOEA data, bilateral trade between Taiwan and France reached US$6.09 billion in 2023, the highest level since 1998.