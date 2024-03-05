Taiwan shares hit record high on AI stock boost

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 5 (CNA) Shares in Taiwan closed at a historic high on Tuesday, driven by artificial intelligence-related stocks, with contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) increasing only slightly.

The Taiex, the weighted index on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE), ended up 81.61 points, or 0.42 percent, at 19,386.92, after fluctuating between 19,332.73 and 19,453.85, with turnover of NT$422.78 billion (US$13.39 billion).

The market opened up 93.66 points and saw accelerated buying as investors responded to a 3.26 percent hike in TSMC's American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) on Monday.

However, this was barely reflected in the buying of TSMC shares, the most heavily weighted stock on the local market, which only nudged up 0.69 percent to close at NT$730, a NT$5 increase from Monday.

Meanwhile, other AI-related stocks closed higher. AI server manufacturer Quanta Computer Inc. rose NT$6, or 2.51 percent, to close at NT$245, while Gigabyte Technology saw a 1.97 percent increase to close at NT$361.

Radiator supplier Asia Vital Components (AVC) boasted a 5.6 percent increase to close at NT$585, with another radiator maker Sunonwealth Electric Machine Industry closing up 3.15 percent to end at NT$131.

Tsai Ming-han (蔡明翰), Cathay Futures Consultant manager, attributed the recent upturn in Taiwan shares to AI demand which has boosted the performance of U.S. tech stocks, in which ADRs serve as a primary index.

However, apart from AI-related stocks, Tsai observed that the market is generally slow, and the downturn in several U.S. stock indexes like the Dow Jones and S&P 500 on Monday suggests investors have turned conservative.

The Dow Jones index fell from 39,087.38 points to 38,989.83, and the S&P 500 dipped 6.13 points to 5,130.95.

On Tuesday in Taipei, iPhone assembler Hon Hai, also known as Foxconn internationally, and textile brand Far Eastern New Century Co. both remained unchanged, at NT$106.5 and NT$31.85, respectively.

According to the Taiwan Stock Exchange, 426 companies closed up, 483 closed down, while 118 did not change during trading on Tuesday.