Taiwan shares open lower
02/29/2024 10:13 AM
Taipei, Feb. 29 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened down 57.87 points at 18,796.54 Thursday on turnover of NT$5.38 billion (US$169.86 million).
