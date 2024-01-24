Taiwan shares end flat
01/24/2024 02:08 PM
Taipei, Jan. 24 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended slightly up 1.24 points, or 0.01 percent, at 17,875. 83 Wednesday on turnover of NT$265.155 billion (US$8.44 billion).
Latest
- Politics
Third-party supporters lean anti-unification, non-populist: Scholar01/24/2024 03:34 PM
- Business
Taiwan shares end flat01/24/2024 02:08 PM
- Society
Taiwan headline news01/24/2024 10:48 AM
- Business
Taiwan shares open higher01/24/2024 09:13 AM
- Business
Greenpeace calls for end to Taipower's dominance of renewables supply01/23/2024 10:40 PM