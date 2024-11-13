Scenic walkway in Chiayi County collapses leaving 1 dead, 4 injured

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 13 (CNA) One tourist died and four were injured when a three-meter-high walkway to a scenic platform collapsed in Chiayi County on Wednesday.

According to the Chiayi County Fire Bureau, the five tourists fell to the ground when the wooden sightseeing platform they were standing on gave way near Fumei Suspension Bridge in Alishan Township's Shanmei Village at around 4.00 p.m.

Emergency response teams were dispatched to the scene after receiving an emergency call at 4.35 p.m., the fire bureau told CNA.

The injured tourists were taken to Chiayi Christian Hospital and St. Martin De Porres Hospital in Chiayi City's East District, where one of the five, a 76-year-old woman identified by her surname Liao (廖), died as a result of a head injury she sustained in the fall.

The other four tourists are in a stable condition, the fire bureau said.

The five were part of a larger 44-person tour group from Miaoli County that was visiting the scenic area, according to one of the tour group.

The tourists had been admiring the picturesque surroundings while standing on the walkway when it "suddenly fractured and collapsed," the witness said.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the incident at the tourist site which is managed and maintained by Alishan Township.