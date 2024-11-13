Scenic walkway in Chiayi County collapses leaving 1 dead, 4 injured
Taipei, Nov. 13 (CNA) One tourist died and four were injured when a three-meter-high walkway to a scenic platform collapsed in Chiayi County on Wednesday.
According to the Chiayi County Fire Bureau, the five tourists fell to the ground when the wooden sightseeing platform they were standing on gave way near Fumei Suspension Bridge in Alishan Township's Shanmei Village at around 4.00 p.m.
Emergency response teams were dispatched to the scene after receiving an emergency call at 4.35 p.m., the fire bureau told CNA.
The injured tourists were taken to Chiayi Christian Hospital and St. Martin De Porres Hospital in Chiayi City's East District, where one of the five, a 76-year-old woman identified by her surname Liao (廖), died as a result of a head injury she sustained in the fall.
The other four tourists are in a stable condition, the fire bureau said.
The five were part of a larger 44-person tour group from Miaoli County that was visiting the scenic area, according to one of the tour group.
The tourists had been admiring the picturesque surroundings while standing on the walkway when it "suddenly fractured and collapsed," the witness said.
Authorities are investigating the cause of the incident at the tourist site which is managed and maintained by Alishan Township.
- Sports
Taiwan wins Premier12 opener over South Korea with homeruns11/13/2024 11:27 PM
- Business
Number of Japanese visitors to Taiwan grows nearly 50%: Agency11/13/2024 11:26 PM
- Society
Scenic walkway in Chiayi County collapses leaving 1 dead, 4 injured11/13/2024 10:58 PM
- Business
Taiwan should raise U.S. purchases to address trade issues: Central Bank11/13/2024 09:52 PM
- Business
TSMC officially opens waste recycling plant in Taichung11/13/2024 09:41 PM