'Zombie drug' set to be reclassified as Category 2 narcotic: Premier

11/13/2024 07:19 PM
Illicit drugs and raw materials used to prepare etomidate vape cartridges are seen at a suspect's residence during a recent raid in Hsinchu County. Photo courtesy of a private contributor Oct. 29, 2024
Taipei, Nov. 13 (CNA) Taiwan's government is set to reclassify etomidate, commonly known as the "zombie drug," as a Category 2 narcotic as early as Thursday to bolster frontline law enforcement efforts, Premier Cho Jung-tai (卓榮泰) said Wednesday.

The spread of emerging drugs has become a major issue affecting public safety, Cho said on the sidelines of a civil service awards ceremony, adding that the reclassification is likely to proceed when a narcotics review committee convenes on Thursday under the Ministry of Justice.

Statistics from the Criminal Investigation Bureau show that during the period from July 1 to Nov. 9, there were 2,646 cases involving etomidate, with some 3,000 individuals involved, and authorities seized 17,540 etomidate vape cartridges.

Etomidate abuse has also contributed to several public safety incidents, including a fatal crash in July, where a man under the influence of the drug drove the wrong way at high speed and killed a police officer in New Taipei.

The Army also reported Wednesday that on Nov. 10, during a security check, a soldier returning to camp was found in possession of suspected etomidate vape cartridges.

Originally classified as a controlled substance for medical use in anesthesia, etomidate was reclassified as a Category 3 narcotic in June 2024 due to the growing abuse of etomidate-laced e-cigarettes.

Under Taiwan's law, the use of a Category 2 narcotic can result in a prison sentence of up to three years, while those found guilty of using Category 3 or 4 narcotics may face fines of up to NT$50,000 (US$1,540) and mandatory drug harm education.

(By Lai Yu-chen and Lee Hsin-Yin)

Enditem/AW

