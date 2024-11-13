To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taiwan to devise new means of cooperation with U.S.: Premier

Taipei, Nov. 13 (CNA) Taiwan's government will soon devise new ways to deepen cooperation and engagement with the United States on several fronts, Premier Cho Jung-tai (卓榮泰) pledged Wednesday, just over two months before Donald Trump becomes U.S. president.

An ad hoc group led by Vice Premier Cheng Li-chiun (鄭麗君) will come up with new ideas and approaches within one month to strengthen bilateral economic, defense, and technology ties and private-sector exchanges, Cho said at a meeting with a visiting delegation of the Taiwan Benevolent Association of America.

At the meeting, Cho said it was not an easy task to safeguard Taiwan's sovereignty and protect national security amid the current political turmoil across the globe.

Given the turmoil, Cho said, the United States has an even more important role in leading democratic countries in resisting totalitarianism and fighting hegemony, and Taiwan should stand together with the democratic world.

Taiwan also needs to assume a greater responsibility for its self-defense to contribute to peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region, and it is determined to do so, he said.

Cho also highlighted Taiwan's key position globally, saying it played irreplaceable geopolitical and economic roles and was a critical link in the supply chains of democratic countries.

At the same time, Taiwan is also accountable to the world, and any policy mishap or bad energy policy could create problems around the globe, Cho said.

It is therefore imperative that the government work out a stable energy policy, build a sound investment and work environment, and foster a competitive semiconductor industry and talent pool, he said.

(By Flor Wang Lai Yu-chen) Enditem/ls

