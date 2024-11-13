To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market

Taipei, Nov. 13 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Wednesday, gaining NT$0.025 to close at NT$32.450.

Turnover totaled US$1.589 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$32.440 and moved between NT$32.420 and NT$32.528 before the close.