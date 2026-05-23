Taiwan continues medal haul at Asian Taekwondo Championships
Taipei, May 23 (CNA) Taiwan continued its medal haul on Saturday at the Asian Taekwondo Championships, with Chen Liang-hsi (陳亮希) winning a bronze medal in the men's 87-kilogram middleweight category.
At the championships in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, Chen made it to the semifinals after defeating Thailand's Jack Woody Mercer 2-0 in the last eight.
With a bronze medal secured, Chen then faced Park Woo-hyeok of South Korea.
Park, the 2022 World Taekwondo Championships men's 80 kg welterweight champion, proved too tough for Chen, and the Taiwanese athlete lost to his Korean opponent 0-2.
On Chen's performance, his coach Su Tai-yuan (蘇泰源) said he advanced according to expectations.
Su said that with Chen's capabilities, the team had initially designed a strategy to specifically combat Park.
However, Park lived up to his reputation as a seasoned fighter, Su said, as he was able to keep up a stable performance even while falling behind.
Su went on to add that while Chen lost the match, the fight was a good learning experience for the Taiwanese athlete.
The bronze was Chen's first senior championships medal in his career.
Chen's bronze followed Wang Chieh-ling's (王婕菱) women's 46 kg gold and Liu You-yun's (劉侑芸) silver in the women's 49-kilogram flyweight division.
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