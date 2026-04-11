Lin Chih-chieh scores 21 in first game of retirement series

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Taipei, April 11 (CNA) Fubon Braves shooting guard Lin Chih-chieh (林志傑), widely regarded as Taiwan's greatest basketball player, scored a season-high 21 points Saturday in the first game of his two-game retirement series at the Taipei Arena.

Playing in front of a sellout crowd of 13,500, the 42-year-old guard made five field goals, including four three-pointers, and sank seven free throws to lead the Braves to a 114-95 win over the Taoyuan Pauian Pilots.

"So many things had gone through my mind before the game," Lin said. "But I locked in and focused on execution once the game started."

Lin (front right) scores 18 points in the first half of the game in Taipei on Saturday. CNA photo April 11, 2026

Lin did not keep fans waiting too long after the tip-off. He knocked down four of his first five shots from beyond the arc, including his first three attempts, to score 14 points in under five minutes in the first quarter before being subbed out.

He finished the first half with 18 points, making all four of his free throws, as the Braves built a commanding 64-42 lead.

Lin, who has averaged about 18 minutes per game this season, logged nearly 25 minutes Saturday and attempted 11 field goals - his third- and second-highest totals of the campaign, respectively.

After scoring just three points in the second half, Lin said his early outburst was due to having more energy at the start of the game, adding that he shifted his focus to defense later on.

A tense moment came in the second half when Lin fell onto his back in the paint, briefly raising concerns among the crowd. He remained in the game, however, before being rested with fewer than two minutes remaining.

Lin said he was "scared" at the time but expects to undergo a medical check, adding that he is ready for Sunday's retirement ceremony.

The win also carried playoff implications. The Braves improved to 8-12, sitting third in the four-team P. LEAGUE+ (PLG) standings, 3.5 games ahead of the 3-14 Yankey Ark Professional Basketball Team, with four games left in the regular season. Only the top three teams advance to the playoffs.

Lin Chih-chieh celebrates his three-point shot at the Taipei Arena on Saturday. CNA photo April 11, 2026

Braves general manager and acting head coach Roger Hsu (許晉哲) said Lin had prioritized the team's success over his own milestone performance.

"But I told him you still have to play for all the fans who paid to see you," Hsu said.

Lin's career, which began in 2003 with Taiwan Beer in the Super Basketball League (SBL), has spanned more than two decades and multiple leagues. He moved to the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) in 2009, where he earned seven All-Star selections before returning to Taiwan to join the Braves in 2019.

A cornerstone of Taiwan's "Golden Generation," Lin has won two SBL titles and led the Braves to three consecutive PLG championships from 2021 to 2023.

Pilots head coach Iurgi Caminos, who began coaching in Taiwan in 2022, said Lin's legacy extends beyond his on-court achievements.

"I always felt like you are playing against someone that really respects the game," Caminos told CNA. "He's a great competitor and always respectful."

Lin poses before tossing a signed basketball to the crowd in Taipei on Saturday. CNA photo April 11, 2026

Lin's retirement ceremony is scheduled to take place after Sunday's game against the Yankey Ark Professional Basketball Team, with a live performance by the band Men Envy Children and a preview screening of a documentary on his career.

Despite the upcoming ceremony, Lin will continue to play in the remaining games of the season, according to the team.