BASKETBALL / Kenzo Maeda named head coach of Taiwan women's basketball team
Taipei, April 10 (CNA) Japanese coach Kenzo Maeda has been named head coach of Taiwan's women's national basketball team as it prepares for the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games later this year.
In a statement issued Friday, the Chinese Taipei Basketball Association (CTBA) said Maeda, currently head coach of B.League side Akita Northern Happinets, will succeed American Michael Olson.
Maeda is set to lead the team at the William Jones Cup this summer and the Asian Games in September.
"I am very happy and excited to have the opportunity to coach the Chinese Taipei women's national team," Maeda said in the statement.
"I will emphasize team defense, tactical flexibility and timely rotations, while focusing on the long-term development of young players as we work together to build a team culture," he said.
Maeda, 43, coached the Happinets in the 2019-20 and 2025-26 B.League seasons, and has also served multiple stints on the coaching staff of Japan's men's national team, the CTBA said.
The Happinets went 19-22 in the 2019-20 season and are currently last in the Eastern Conference with an 8-42 record, with 10 games remaining in the regular season.
The CTBA said Maeda stood out among candidates for his long-term approach to building team systems and culture.
He is currently learning Chinese, reviewing game footage of Taiwanese players, and is expected to meet the team in Taiwan in mid-April, the association said.
Taiwan finished seventh at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou (held in 2023) -- its first finish outside the top four in the last nine editions.
-
Exhibition honoring Taiwan basketball legend Lin Chih-chieh to open in MayAn exhibition honoring the career of Taiwan basketball legend Lin Chih-chieh (林志傑) will open in Taipei in late May and run for three weeks, the Taipei Fubon Braves said in a statement Monday.03/24/2026 01:59 PM
-
Taiwan's PLG champs rout Tokyo, return to EASL Championship GameThe Taoyuan Pauian Pilots, defending champions of Taiwan's P.LEAGUE+ (PLG), secured their second straight berth in the East Asia Super League (EASL) championship game by trouncing Alvark Tokyo 102-76 in Macau on Friday.03/21/2026 12:54 PM
-
Pauian Pilots rout South Korean team, advance to EASL semifinalsThe Taoyuan Pauian Pilots advanced to the semifinals of the East Asia Super League (EASL) finals on Wednesday with an 89-69 win over the Seoul SK Knights in Macau.03/19/2026 01:27 PM
-
Business
Taiwan reports record monthly exports in March04/10/2026 07:02 PM
-
Sports
Chou Tien-chen reaches first Asia Championships semifinals in 7 years04/10/2026 05:02 PM
-
Business
TSMC's Q1 sales hit fresh quarterly high04/10/2026 04:57 PM
-
Cross-Strait
Xi, Cheng vow to bring people across Taiwan Strait 'closer'04/10/2026 04:57 PM
-
Sports
Kenzo Maeda named head coach of Taiwan women's basketball team04/10/2026 04:52 PM