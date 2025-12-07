To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei Metro to allow payment by credit card in July 2026

Taipei, Dec. 7 (CNA) Passengers should be able to enter the Taipei Metro system using credit cards or Apple Pay's Express Contactless Protocol (ECP) beginning in July 2026, Taipei Rapid Transit Corp. (TRTC) confirmed to CNA on Sunday.

According to a TRTC statement issued in October, the new payment methods will undergo phased launch tests and transaction security checks conducted by acquiring banks and international card organizations.

After the launch, passengers will be able to tap their credit cards directly, or use mobile payments such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, or Samsung Pay linked to a credit card, the statement said.

A Taipei Metro ticket gate is retrofitted to be accessible to QR code payments. Photo courtesy of Taipei Metro

The cards will be used the same way standard EasyCards are used at present, by having them read when one enters the metro system and then having the appropriate fare deducted when one exits the system.

The ECP system is still under development by Apple and participating banks and will be rolled out once bank testing is completed, currently scheduled for July.

In addition, starting in January 2026, both the Taipei Metro and city bus systems will accept QR code payments through commonly used electronic payment services in Taiwan, including TWQR, Easy Wallet, iPass Money, icash Pay, JKOPay, Taishin Pay, ESun Wallet, PXPay Plus, Plus Pay and Line Pay, TRTC said.

A project to update and replace the Taipei Metro's ticket gates to make them accessible to QR code payments was completed on schedule in October, with 1,396 main units and 2,361 payment boxes installed, TRTC said.

The new payment options will give passengers greater flexibility, reduce the time spent buying tickets, and cut down on cash transactions, ultimately providing a more convenient travel experience, TRTC said.