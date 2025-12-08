Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus Taiwan
Search

Taiwan headline news

12/08/2025 10:22 AM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 8 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:

@United Daily News: U.S. defense chief reiterates Washington has no intention to change Taiwan Strait status quo

@China Times: Scholar slams premier over threat not to implement revenue allocation amendments

@Liberty Times: Cheng-Xi meeting expected around Lunar New Year

@Economic Daily News: TSMC reportedly sees a surge in orders for advanced packaged chips

@Commercial Times: Taiex expected to hit new high by year end

@Taipei Times: U.S. vows deterrence 'through strength'

Enditem/pc

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    19