Taiwan headline news
12/08/2025 10:22 AM
Taipei, Dec. 8 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:
@United Daily News: U.S. defense chief reiterates Washington has no intention to change Taiwan Strait status quo
@China Times: Scholar slams premier over threat not to implement revenue allocation amendments
@Liberty Times: Cheng-Xi meeting expected around Lunar New Year
@Economic Daily News: TSMC reportedly sees a surge in orders for advanced packaged chips
@Commercial Times: Taiex expected to hit new high by year end
@Taipei Times: U.S. vows deterrence 'through strength'
