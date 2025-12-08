To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 8 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:

@United Daily News: U.S. defense chief reiterates Washington has no intention to change Taiwan Strait status quo

@China Times: Scholar slams premier over threat not to implement revenue allocation amendments

@Liberty Times: Cheng-Xi meeting expected around Lunar New Year

@Economic Daily News: TSMC reportedly sees a surge in orders for advanced packaged chips

@Commercial Times: Taiex expected to hit new high by year end

@Taipei Times: U.S. vows deterrence 'through strength'

