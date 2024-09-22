Taiwan's athletes win 4 gold, 2 silver medals at Taekwondo Open

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 22 (CNA) Taiwanese athletes won a total of four gold and two silver medals at the Taekwondo Australian Open held in Brisbane, as the senior events concluded Saturday.

The golds were won by Pan Kuei-en (潘奎恩), Huang Yu-jui (黃宇睿), Hung Jiun-yi (洪俊義) and Chen Liang-hsi (陳亮希), who competed in the men's 74 kilograms, 68kg, 80kg and 87kg divisions, respectively.

Pan, after securing his second straight gold in the National Intercollegiate Athletic Games in May, defeated Taiwanese athlete, Hsu Hao-yu (徐皓祐), in the final on Saturday.

Taiwan's Taekwondo practitioner Pan Kuei-en with his Taekwondo Australian Open gold medal which he won on Sept. 19. Photo courtesy of Pan Kuei-en

Pan also won gold in the Oceania WT President's Cup in the same division two days earlier.

Pan's victory meant, on the other hand, that Hsu settled for silver.

Hsu told CNA he was satisfied with the result considering that he switched to a heavier weight division and sprained his ankle before competing.

"I thought I might not be in a good condition, but I was actually more focused because of the injury," he said.

Su Po-ya (蘇柏亞), a Taiwanese Olympian at the 2020 Tokyo Games, also won a silver in the women's 53kg.

She advanced to the final match after defeating Chinese opponent Wang Xiaolu (王肖璐) 2-0 in the semifinal.

However, Su was unable to maintain her winning streak in the final against Dunya ali m Abutaleb of Saudi Arabia and was defeated 1-2.

She lost to the same opponent in the semifinal of the Asian Games in May.

The Taekwondo Australian Open is held on Sept. 21-22, right after the two-day WT President's Cup. Both competitions are G-2 games, meaning participants obtain ranking points based on their results.

Results at G-20 events -- such as the Olympic Games -- give contestants the highest ranking points, while G-1 games offer fewer ranking points.