Typhoon Champi could approach or cross Taiwan next week: CWA
Taipei, Oct. 17 (CNA) Typhoon Champi could continue to strengthen and approach waters off eastern Taiwan next Thursday, with some forecast models suggesting it could move further west and cross the island, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) said Saturday.
As of 2 p.m. Saturday, Champi was 2,980 kilometers east-southeast of Eluanbi, Taiwan's southernmost tip, and moving west at 22 kilometers per hour (kph).
It had maximum sustained winds of 162 kph and a storm radius of 180 km, CWA data showed.
CWA forecaster Chang Cheng-chuan (張承傳) said Champi could intensify further as it moves west before turning west-northwest toward waters east of Taiwan.
The storm is expected to reach waters off eastern Taiwan on Thursday, after which it may gradually turn north, he said.
However, some forecast models suggest that if the Pacific high-pressure system remains strong, Champi could take a more westward track and possibly cross Taiwan, he said.
Taiwan will see fair to cloudy skies through next Tuesday, followed by rain from Wednesday, particularly in the north and northeast, Chang said.
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