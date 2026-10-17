TRC reminds riders of etiquette after two reported incidents

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Oct. 17 (CNA) The Taiwan Railway (TRC) late Friday urged passengers to observe proper train etiquette, after a foreign passenger was asked to stop putting their legs up against a train wall earlier the same day.

A conductor on the Tze-Chiang 3000 Express Train No. 406 on Friday asked the passenger to stop propping their legs against the wall during the journey, according to the state-owned company.

The conductor noticed the behavior during a routine ticket check after the train left Hualien Station, TRC said.

After telling the passenger to refrain from propping their legs against the wall, the conductor reminded the foreign passenger about proper public etiquette, and the passenger did not repeat the behavior during later checks, the company said.

TRC also responded to a claim by a Facebook group for rail enthusiasts that another foreigner passenger on the same train had inflated a bed in the middle of the aisle.

A passenger on the train had reportedly provided the group with a photo to support the claim.

TRC said a conductor went to inspect the car after staff at Fenglin Station relayed reports of the behavior from passengers on the train.

However, the conductor found nothing amiss on arriving at the car, according to TRC.

Referring to both incidents, TRC urged passengers to observe public etiquette.

Passengers who do not correct their behavior after being told to stop by TRC staff may face further action under Taiwan's Railway Act, such as being refused further travel or being arrested by the Railway Police Bureau, the corporation said.