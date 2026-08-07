Taiwan headline news
08/07/2026 11:34 AM
Taipei, Aug. 7 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:
@United Daily News: July CPI rises 2.54%, exceeds alert level for third straight month
@China Times: 2027 government budget again excludes benefit boosts for military, police, firefighters
@Liberty Times: Chinese national emblem appears in Taichung Housing Development Department notice
@Economic Daily News: DRAM shortage hits TSMC
@Commercial Times: Personal loans from domestic banks hit record high in June
@Taipei Times: President takes part in military drills
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