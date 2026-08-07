U.S. dollar down in Taipei trading
08/07/2026 11:23 AM
Taipei, Aug. 7 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$32.215 at 11 a.m. Friday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, down NT$0.046 from the previous close.
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