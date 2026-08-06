U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market
08/06/2026 04:08 PM
Taipei, Aug. 6 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Thursday, shedding NT$0.054 to close at NT$32.261.
Turnover totaled US$2.179 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at the day's high of NT$32.290, and moved to a low of NT$32.200 before rebounding.
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