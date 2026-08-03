U.S. dollar down in Taipei trading
08/03/2026 10:16 AM
Taipei, Aug. 3 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$32.266 at 10 a.m. Monday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, down NT$0.026 from the previous close.
Latest
- Society
Taiwan headline news08/03/2026 10:17 AM
- Business
U.S. dollar down in Taipei trading08/03/2026 10:16 AM
- Business
Taiwan shares open lower08/03/2026 09:05 AM
- Sports
Chou Ling-wen elected as first female CTBA president08/02/2026 08:03 PM
- Society
Typhoon Dolphin may bring heavy rain to northern Taiwan next week: CWA08/02/2026 07:58 PM