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Taiwan headline news

08/02/2026 01:17 PM
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Taipei, Aug. 2 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:

@United Daily News: 4 brands, 8 batches of problematic camellia oil sourced from Yuan Chuen

@China Times: U.S., Japan join forces to intervene in yen to prevent arbitrage risks

@Liberty Times: Cabinet to finalize next year's central government budget plans this month with defense budget target of 3% of GDP

@Economic Daily News: Foreign, institutional and big investors increase holdings in 17 stocks with strong momentum

@Commercial Times: Foreign investors return to 16 stocks as rebound brews

@Taipei Times: Cabinet to unveil budget this month

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