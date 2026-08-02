Taiwan headline news
08/02/2026 01:17 PM
Taipei, Aug. 2 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:
@United Daily News: 4 brands, 8 batches of problematic camellia oil sourced from Yuan Chuen
@China Times: U.S., Japan join forces to intervene in yen to prevent arbitrage risks
@Liberty Times: Cabinet to finalize next year's central government budget plans this month with defense budget target of 3% of GDP
@Economic Daily News: Foreign, institutional and big investors increase holdings in 17 stocks with strong momentum
@Commercial Times: Foreign investors return to 16 stocks as rebound brews
@Taipei Times: Cabinet to unveil budget this month
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