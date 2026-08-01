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Former Finnish PM Sanna Marin to visit Taiwan for security forum: MOFA

Taipei, Aug. 1 (CNA) Former Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin will visit Taiwan for the first time next week to speak at an annual forum on regional security in Taipei, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Friday.

Marin will deliver a keynote address Tuesday afternoon at the one-day "Ketagalan Forum: 2026 Indo-Pacific Security Dialogue," which will be held at the Grand Hyatt Taipei, MOFA said in a press statement.

Eswatini Prime Minister Russell Dlamini, former U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul, and former Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland will also give keynote addresses, according to MOFA.

A total of 12 politicians, lawmakers, academics and experts from nine countries across the Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America and Latin America will speak at the event.

Discussions will focus on strengthening democratic resilience, building a collective defense in the Indo-Pacific, and reshaping "non-red" supply chains, MOFA said.

The forum will also address China's Ethnic Unity and Progress Promotion Law.

MOFA said it will use the event to call on the international community to condemn what it described as Beijing's unlawful expansion of extraterritorial jurisdiction and transnational repression through the legislation.

Taiwan will also urge like-minded allies and partners to cooperate in countering the law and strengthening global defense resilience, the ministry said.

Jointly organized by MOFA and the Taiwan Institute of Economic Research, the forum is being held for the 10th time this year.