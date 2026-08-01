THSRC plans biggest timetable overhaul, 'super express' trains by 2027

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Taipei, Aug. 1 (CNA) Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp. (THSRC) said Saturday it plans to introduce its biggest timetable overhaul since operations began 20 years ago, with new "super express" services and more frequent trains expected to be rolled out as early as the beginning of 2027.

The overhaul will coincide with the phased introduction of 12 N700S-T (N700ST) trainsets purchased from Japan, the first of which is scheduled to arrive in Kaohsiung later this month.

The new trains will feature dedicated charging ports for all seats and Japanese-style bidet restroom facilities, across both standard and business classes.

Business class seats will feature a new "immersive" ergonomic design as well as better designed reading lights.

The new fleet is expected to enter service in July 2027, with all 12 trainsets in operation by September 2028.

A N700S-T train. CNA photo Aug. 1, 2026

Once fully deployed, THSRC's fleet will expand from 34 to 46 trainsets, increasing the maximum number of trains during peak hours from seven to 10 per hour, boosting carrying capacity by about 25 percent, the company said.

THSRC said the new timetable is intended to ease congestion on the busiest sections in northern Taiwan while improving long-distance travel and providing more flexible service for passengers using all 12 stations.

The company plans to announce the revised timetable in the fourth quarter of this year, with implementation targeted for early 2027. The changes will be introduced in stages, beginning with a major timetable revision followed by additional service increases.

Among the proposed changes is a new "super express" service offering nonstop travel between northern and southern Taiwan, alongside new direct trains linking Yunlin and Chiayi with Taichung and Taipei.

THSRC also plans to add more southbound evening trains between Nangang and Taichung stations on Fridays and Sundays, while introducing faster train turnarounds at Taichung Station to increase service frequency during peak periods in northern and central Taiwan.

CNA file photo

The company said passengers traveling between Nangang and Taichung during peak hours are expected to see trains arriving about every 10 minutes, making travel more convenient while easing congestion on southbound services departing from Taipei.

In addition, trains will make longer stops at Taoyuan Station to give airline passengers more time to board and unload luggage.

THSRC Chairman Shih Che (史哲) has previously said the new timetable will prioritize relieving congestion on the northern sections of the line while improving the convenience of long-distance travel.

Before the new trains enter service, they must undergo assembly, static testing and four phases of dynamic testing after arriving in Taiwan, according to the Railway Bureau.

Officials said the first trainset is expected to complete dynamic testing by the end of April 2027 before entering commercial service, pending final regulatory approval.