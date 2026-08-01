Taiwanese tofu pudding brand turns Seoul pop-up into surprise success

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Taipei, Aug. 1 (CNA) Mango tofu pudding, a Taiwanese dessert unfamiliar to many South Koreans, has become an unexpected hit in Seoul.

A three-month pop-up store operated by Taiwanese brand Mata Tofu Pudding at the Hyundai Seoul department store has generated NT$2.5 million (US$77,500) in sales in its first 15 days since opening in July, exceeding expectations despite introducing a dessert unfamiliar to most Korean consumers.

For founder Liu Ying-ting (劉孆婷), the strong response validates her efforts to introduce a traditional Taiwanese dessert to a market where it was virtually unknown.

Selling the unfamiliar

Image taken from Mata Tofu Pudding's Facebook page

Unlike many Southeast Asian countries, where tofu pudding has long been part of the local cuisine, South Korea has no established equivalent.

Liu told CNA that because there was no fixed perception of tofu pudding among Korean consumers, she saw an opportunity to introduce the dessert.

She noticed that many Korean customers visiting Mata's Yongkang Street store in Taipei preferred sweeter desserts, with some adding several spoonfuls of sugar.

That observation convinced her the Korean market had potential if the flavors were adapted to local tastes.

With support from a Ministry of Economic Affairs program, Liu learned how to prepare the brand for international expansion, from trademark strategy to finding local partners.

Before signing an agreement, Liu took her prospective Korean partner on food tours of Taipei's night markets, introducing Taiwanese desserts such as hot and iced tangyuan, taro balls and red bean soup.

"What I really wanted was to introduce the taste of Taiwan," Liu said.

Breaking the ice

Mata Tofu Pudding's pop-up store at The Hyundai Seoul department store. Photo courtesy of Mata Tofu Pudding

Before winning over customers, clearing customs proved one of the biggest challenges during the preparation process, Liu said.

She said her team initially encountered difficulties because some ingredients did not comply with South Korean regulations.

The team reformulated recipes and found substitute ingredients that met Korean regulations while preserving the chewy texture of Taiwanese toppings such as tapioca pearls and red bean-filled tapioca balls.

Communication also posed a challenge. Because of the language barrier, the Taiwanese and Korean teams often relied on translation software, leading to frequent misunderstandings.

Still, both sides shared the same goal and worked through the challenges.

Rather than immediately opening a permanent storefront, they opted to start with a limited-time pop-up to build brand awareness while gathering customer feedback on sweetness levels, toppings and menu offerings.

The strategy paid off: within 15 days, the pop-up generated NT$2.5 million in sales.

Mango tofu pudding became the best-selling item, followed by the brand's brown sugar tofu pudding -- an outcome that surprised both MATA and the department store, which had expected mango shaved ice to top sales.

Looking beyond Seoul

For now, Mata plans to continue using temporary pop-up stores, with larger stores planned for major cities including Seoul and Busan.

The company is also expanding beyond its existing overseas markets in Japan, Hong Kong and South Korea, with plans to open a store in London in March 2027.

Liu said taking a Taiwanese brand global requires patience rather than shortcuts.

"Only by understanding the needs of different markets and continually adapting can we share Taiwan with more people through a bowl of tofu pudding," she said.