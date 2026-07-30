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U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market

Taipei, July 30 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Thursday, gaining NT$0.088 to close at NT$32.454.

Turnover totaled US$2.261 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$32.380, and moved between NT$32.361 and NT$32.518 before the close.