Preschool staff barred from profession over child abuse accusations

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Taipei, July 28 (CNA) Two childcare workers at Charisse International Preschool in Taipei have been permanently barred from the profession and fined NT$600,000 (US$18,500) each after an administrative investigation found they had mistreated 13 children under their care, the Taipei City Department of Education said Tuesday.

The case came to light after several parents filed a complaint with the Taipei District Prosecutors Office on July 20, accusing the childcare workers, the preschool principal and the preschool's operator of offenses including assault, coercion and endangering the development of children. Prosecutors have launched an investigation.

According to media reports, parents alleged that, from 2024, children had been subjected to forced feeding, isolation and being forced to crawl like dogs, with some exhibiting signs of anxiety and fear.

The education department said it formed a special task force comprising outside experts, scholars and professionals to investigate the case. After reviewing surveillance footage, documents and witness accounts, the task force determined that two childcare workers had violated regulations by improperly treating the children.

The two workers were permanently barred from working in childcare and each fined NT$600,000. Another person involved in the case was fined NT$6,000 but was not found to have committed a serious violation, the department said.

In addition to the alleged child abuse, the department found that the preschool had violated other regulations, including improper teacher-to-student ratios and excessive fee collection.

The department has revoked the preschool's operating license and fined the preschool and its affiliated institutions a total of NT$2.35 million.

The preschool operator previously apologized, saying it would cooperate with the investigations and accept responsibility under the law.