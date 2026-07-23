Supreme Court upholds life, 18‑year terms in 'Kai Kai' infant abuse case

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Taipei, July 23 (CNA) The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected the final appeal of sisters Liu Tsai-hsuan (劉彩萱) and Liu Juo-lin (劉若琳) over the fatal abuse of infant Kai Kai (剴剴), whom they were caring for while he awaited adoption in 2023.

The court upheld earlier verdicts from the Taipei District Court and Taiwan High Court, sentencing Liu Tsai-hsuan to life in prison and Liu Juo-lin to 18 years.

Liu Tsai-hsuan, 56, and her younger sister Liu Juo-lin, who remain in detention, will be formally transferred to prison to serve their sentences.

Liu Tsai-hsuan, a registered nanny, was hired by the Child Welfare League Foundation (CWLF) to provide full-time foster care at her home in Taipei's Wenshan District for 1-year-old Kai Kai in August 2023.

Liu Tsai-hsuan was frequently assisted by Liu Juo-lin, who was also a registered nanny.

Liu Juo-lin (right). CNA file photo

Kai Kai was found unconscious on Dec. 24, 2023, and later died from his injuries after the sisters took him to a local hospital.

According to court documents, the sisters were found to have beaten and starved Kai Kai, tied him up with ropes and cloth, bent his body forcefully, and covered his eyes with a face mask. An autopsy found at least 42 injuries linked to the abuse.

Liu Tsai-hsuan and Liu Juo-lin were indicted by prosecutors in April 2024 and sentenced to life in prison and 18 years, respectively, for child abuse leading to death, by Taipei District Court in May 2025.

In January, the Taiwan High Court upheld the district court's ruling after Taipei prosecutors appealed, arguing that Liu Juo-lin's sentence was too lenient, while the sisters also challenged the verdict.