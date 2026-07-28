Taiwan shares close down 4.65%
07/28/2026 01:41 PM
Taipei, July 28 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended down 2,030.83 points, or 4.65 percent, at 41,603.36 Tuesday on turnover of NT$809.48 billion (US$25.04 billion).
Latest
- Business
TSMC's Japan fab evacuates staff after strong earthquake07/28/2026 05:51 PM
- Society
COVID-19 wave in Taiwan expected to peak in early August: CDC07/28/2026 05:46 PM
- Politics
- Business
Taiex suffers third steepest point drop amid AI spending concerns07/28/2026 04:23 PM
- Society
Legislature eliminates siblings' guaranteed inheritance share07/28/2026 03:55 PM