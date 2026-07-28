U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
07/28/2026 06:18 PM
Taipei, July 28 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Tuesday, gaining NT$0.079 to close at NT$32.384.
Turnover totaled US$1.572 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$32.330, and moved between NT$32.320 and NT$32.455 before the close.
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