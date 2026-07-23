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Taipei, New Taipei launch multilingual AI chatbot for bus passengers

07/23/2026 06:28 PM
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Staff members showcase the new AI bus chatbot service at a press conference in Taipei on Thursday. CNA photo July 23, 2026
Staff members showcase the new AI bus chatbot service at a press conference in Taipei on Thursday. CNA photo July 23, 2026

Taipei, July 23 (CNA) Taipei and New Taipei on Thursday launched a multilingual AI chatbot that provides passengers with information about bus services across the two cities.

Passengers can scan QR codes posted at bus stops to access the service, which answers questions in Mandarin, English and Taigi (Taiwanese), according to the cities' transportation departments.

The chatbot provides information on bus routes, estimated arrival times, stop locations, waiting areas, fares and payment methods.

Transportation officials said the service is intended to reduce the number of passengers asking drivers for directions or route information, easing their workload.

The system was jointly developed by the Taipei and New Taipei transportation departments and bus operators' associations in the two cities.

Taipei City Bus Management Committee Chairperson Li Bo-wen (李博文) said the chatbot is the first service of its kind in Taiwan and can recognize different accents.

The 24-hour service covers more than 12,000 bus stops, from Qingtiangang in Taipei to Fulong Beach in New Taipei, Li said.

Taipei Department of Transportation Commissioner Hsieh Ming-hung (謝銘鴻) said the chatbot requires ongoing training and encouraged the public to try the service.

(By Yeh Chen-yun and Lee Chieh-yu)

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