Taiwan shares open higher
07/23/2026 11:06 AM
Taipei, July 23 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened up 73.26 points at 44,899.04 Thursday on turnover of NT$7.39 billion (US$227.86 million).
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