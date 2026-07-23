U.S. dollar down in Taipei trading
07/23/2026 11:07 AM
Taipei, July 23 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$32.280 at 10 a.m. Thursday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, down NT$0.095 from the previous close.
Latest
- Business
Taiwan shares open lower07/24/2026 09:13 AM
- Society
CWA issues sea warning for Tropical Storm Noul07/24/2026 08:28 AM
- Society
KMT wins legal battle over NT$3.2 billion party asset penalty07/23/2026 09:18 PM
- Culture
- Politics
Taiwan to revoke citizenship of China-born organizer after conviction07/23/2026 08:38 PM