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Taipei, May 16 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:

@United Daily News: 'I'm not looking to have somebody go independent,' Trump says after meeting Xi

@China Times: Trump warns Taiwan against declaring independence and calls on China to calm down

@Liberty Times: Taiwan policy remains unchanged and a U.S.$14 billion arms sale will be decided soon, Trump says after China trip

@Economic Daily News: 15 Trump-Xi concept stocks set to rally

@Commercial Times: 15 high-quality stocks poised for gains

@Taipei Times: Trump weighs Taiwan arms package

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