Summer-like weather forecast for next week; highs could top 36°C

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ipei, May 16 (CNA) Summer-like weather is forecast across Taiwan next week, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) said on Saturday.

The CWA said central and southern Taiwan could see temperature highs top 36 degrees Celsius for the upcoming week, and with stable weather conditions, only sporadic showers are possible in the areas near mountains, particularly in the afternoon.

Such weather is expected to start from Saturday and the CWA has issued a "yellow" heat alert for Tainan and Kaohsiung cities and Pingtung County in the south, warning that daytime temperatures could hit 36 degrees.

The CWA has also issued a strong wind advisory for New Taipei and Taoyuan cities in the north, Pingtung and Taitung counties in the south, and outlying Lienchiang County, forecasting that strong winds are expected to continue into Sunday.

Echoing the CWA, independent meteorologist Wu Der-rong (吳德榮) forecast temperatures could hit 20-32 degrees in the north, 22-34 degrees in central Taiwan, 21-36 degrees in the south, and 20-33 degrees in the east on Saturday, adding that highs are likely to move higher on Sunday.

With the stable weather conditions on Saturday, Wu said only brief showers are possible in the east and afternoon thundershowers are likely in mountainous areas in central and southern Taiwan.