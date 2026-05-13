Magnitude 5.0 earthquake shakes eastern Taiwan
05/13/2026 06:58 PM
Taipei, May 13 (CNA) A magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck Hualien County in eastern Taiwan at 6:43 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).
There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
The epicenter of the temblor was located in Hualien County, about 3.6 kilometers north of Hualien County Hall, at a depth of 15.8 km, according to the administration.
The earthquake's intensity was highest in Hualien County, where it measured 4 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale.
The quake also measured an intensity of 3 in Nantou County, the CWA said.
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