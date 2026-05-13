U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market

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Taipei, May 13 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Wednesday, gaining NT$0.026 to close at NT$31.506.

Turnover totaled US$2.036 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$31.510, and moved between NT$31.487 and NT$31.568 before the close.