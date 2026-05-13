U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
05/13/2026 04:25 PM
Taipei, May 13 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Wednesday, gaining NT$0.026 to close at NT$31.506.
Turnover totaled US$2.036 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$31.510, and moved between NT$31.487 and NT$31.568 before the close.
Latest
-
Politics
DPP taps Puma Shen for Taipei mayoral race05/13/2026 07:20 PM
-
Business
TSMC to issue NT$18.4 billion green bonds05/13/2026 07:14 PM
-
Politics
Gov't says Taiwan a full APEC member, blasts TAO's 'one-China' remark05/13/2026 07:08 PM
-
Society
Magnitude 5.0 earthquake shakes eastern Taiwan05/13/2026 06:58 PM
-
Society
Taiwan renews healthcare innovation partnership with U.K. agency05/13/2026 06:31 PM