Taiwan shares close down 1.25%
05/13/2026 02:07 PM
Taipei, May 13 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended down 523.82 points, or 1.25 percent, at 41,374.5 Wednesday on turnover of NT$1.20 trillion (US$37.87 billion).
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