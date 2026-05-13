TV personality Nono found not guilty of rape, forced indecency charges

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Taipei, May 13 (CNA) The Shilin District Court on Wednesday found Taiwanese television personality Nono not guilty of rape and forced indecency charges against two women.

The court said that although there is a strong likelihood the accusations against the entertainer, whose real name is Chen Hsuan-yu (陳宣裕), are true, there is insufficient evidence for a conviction, and it was therefore obligated to uphold the presumption of innocence.

The only evidence presented was the women's accusations without any supporting evidence to back up the claims, the court noted.

The Shilin District Prosecutors Office indicted Chen in August 2025.

Prosecutors alleged that he took advantage of his height and size to hold down a masseuse and rape her sometime between 2011 and 2013.

In a separate case, Chen picked up a woman in his car and after she got into the front passenger seat used his physical advantage to pin her down, forcibly kiss her and grope her breast, prosecutors said.

The cases were part of three cases initially not prosecuted by the Taipei District Prosecutors Office. The complainants in two of the cases applied for reconsideration to the Taiwan High Prosecutors Office.

The cases were then transferred to the Shilin District Prosecutors Office for jurisdictional review and again not prosecuted by the Shilin office.

After the victims applied for reconsideration a second time, the Taiwan High Prosecutors Office remanded the cases and ordered Shilin District Prosecutors Office to further investigations.

Chen has denied both allegations.

In a separate trial in May 2025, Chen was sentenced to two years and six months in prison by the Shilin District Court for attempted rape. After appeals filed by prosecutors and Chen, the High Court on April 23 rejected the appeals and upheld the original ruling, which is still subject to appeal.