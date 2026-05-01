Taiwan headline news
05/01/2026 10:51 AM
Taipei, May 1 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Gov't to invest NT$553.1 billion in water management under national strategic plan
@China Times: Cheng Li-wun supports Trump stance against Taiwan independence
@Liberty Times: Jaw Shaw-kong wants to know who instructed Chi Lin-lien to criticize Han Kuo-yu
@Economic Daily News: 5 driving forces foreseen for Taiwan stocks in May
@Commercial Times: Fed freezes interest rates; U.S. Treasury yields surge
@Taipei Times: Budget is key to defense plans: official
Enditem/pc
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