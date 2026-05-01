Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan 中央通訊社 フォーカス台湾 Fokus Taiwan
Search

Taiwan headline news

05/01/2026 10:51 AM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
CNA file photo
CNA file photo

Taipei, May 1 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Gov't to invest NT$553.1 billion in water management under national strategic plan

@China Times: Cheng Li-wun supports Trump stance against Taiwan independence

@Liberty Times: Jaw Shaw-kong wants to know who instructed Chi Lin-lien to criticize Han Kuo-yu

@Economic Daily News: 5 driving forces foreseen for Taiwan stocks in May

@Commercial Times: Fed freezes interest rates; U.S. Treasury yields surge

@Taipei Times: Budget is key to defense plans: official

Enditem/pc

0:00
/
0:00
Latest
More
We value your privacy.
Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
Got it. Learn more
82