Cloudy to sunny skies forecast Friday in Taiwan

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Taipei, May 1 (CNA) The rain across most of Taiwan will ease on Friday, giving way to partly cloudy to sunny skies, as northeasterly winds weaken, and temperatures are forecast to rise, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

Brief isolated showers are expected in eastern and southeastern Taiwan and on the Hengchun Peninsula, while afternoon showers are also likely in mountainous areas south of Miaoli County, the CWA said.

Daytime temperatures on Friday are forecast to rise, ranging between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius in areas north of Taoyuan as well as in the northeastern and eastern parts of the country, and 26-31 degrees elsewhere, the CWA said.

CWA graphic

According to independent meteorologist Wu Der-rong (吳德榮), temperatures will continue to rise gradually, with warm weather expected through Sunday.

Based on the latest forecast models, Wu said, the first plum rain front may arrive between Monday and Tuesday, bringing isolated showers or thunderstorms to the northern half of the country and a chance of brief showers or thunderstorms in the south.

Cooler weather is expected in northern Taiwan during those two days, he said, adding that the frontal system is forecast to weaken from Wednesday, giving way to more stable conditions and warmer temperatures.

On May 8, summer-like weather is expected, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and possible afternoon showers or thunderstorms in mountainous areas, Wu said, adding that another plum rain front will move in May 9-10.