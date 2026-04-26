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Yilan village chief recalled over mining project in Indigenous territory

04/26/2026 01:49 PM
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Residents of Lunpi Village in Yilan County's Datong Township participate in an event in late March to consider recalling the village's chief Wu Ping-tsung. Photo courtesy of Lunpi Village chief recall action team
Residents of Lunpi Village in Yilan County's Datong Township participate in an event in late March to consider recalling the village's chief Wu Ping-tsung. Photo courtesy of Lunpi Village chief recall action team

Taipei, April 26 (CNA) A recall vote against Lunpi Village chief Wu Ping-tsung (吳秉宗) in Datong Township, Yilan County, passed on Saturday, driven by controversy over his handling of a mining project in an Indigenous traditional territory.

Lunpi Village chief Wu Ping-tsung. Photo captured from the Ministry of the Interior official website
Lunpi Village chief Wu Ping-tsung. Photo captured from the Ministry of the Interior official website

A total of 338 votes were cast, with 214 in favor of the recall, 120 against, and four invalid, the Yilan County Election Commission said that evening.

As votes in favor accounted for 35.31 percent of the village's 606 eligible voters, exceeding both the legal threshold and the number of opposing votes, the recall was approved, the commission said.

Recall initiators said Wu ignored local opposition to the mining project and instead supported the developer under the guise of administrative neutrality. They said the recall was aimed at protecting future generations from potential environmental harm.

Wu said in a Facebook post in March that the project proceeded in accordance with the Indigenous Peoples Basic Law.

He contended that the developer had held a briefing session with local Indigenous residents and that public opinion would determine whether the it moves forward. He denied allegations that he supported the firm.

Wu also said he had maintained a neutral stance toward constituents and would respect the outcome of the vote, even if it was based on what he described as misunderstandings.

(By Worthy Shen and Wu Kuan-hsien)

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