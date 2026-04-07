Front to bring heavy rain, strong winds to northern Taiwan: CWA

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, April 7 (CNA) A passing weather front and strengthening northeasterly winds will bring unstable weather to Taiwan on Tuesday, including possible heavy downpours in northern and central Taiwan, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

The southward-moving front will result in showers and thunderstorms nationwide during the day, with the northern half of Taiwan expected to bear the brunt of the system, the CWA said.

Localized heavy rain is possible in the north, while brief but intense downpours are also likely in parts of central Taiwan, the agency forecast.

Temperatures will dip slightly in northern Taiwan as the seasonal winds strengthen. Highs north of Hsinchu and in Yilan are forecast at 22-24 degrees Celsius, while central and eastern Taiwan could see highs of 26-29 degrees.

Southern Taiwan may reach around 31 degrees, with lows islandwide expected to hover between 20 and 23 degrees, the CWA said.

The CWA has also issued a strong wind advisory for Orchid Island and Green Island, as well as Taoyuan, Hsinchu City and County, Taichung, Changhua, and Pingtung through Wednesday morning, warning of sustained winds of 41-51 kilometers per hour and gusts of 63-75 kph.

Conditions are expected to improve on Wednesday as the front weakens and northeasterly winds subside, with temperatures rebounding during the day.

Highs of 26-28 degrees are forecast for northern and eastern Taiwan, and 29-30 degrees are expected in central and southern Taiwan, while lows could range between 20 and 24 degrees nationwide.

From April 9 to 14, the weather across Taiwan is forecast to turn stable and markedly warmer, with mostly cloudy to sunny skies prevailing, the CWA said.

Meanwhile, independent meteorologist Wu Der-rong (吳德榮) said the front could bring strong convective activity through early Wednesday, and he warned of sudden heavy rains that may lead to localized flooding.